Caf sanctions Al Hilal over crowd trouble in Champions League meeting with Al Ahly

The game in Omdurman was marred by fans of the Sudanese outfit attacking players and officials of the Egyptian club

The Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football has fined Sudanese club Al Hilal Al Hilal Omdurman over the behaviour of their supporters in Saturday’s Caf clash with .

The encounter at Estadio Al Hilal ended 1-1, leading to the home team’s elimination from the continent’s top club competition as they needed a win to progress from Group B.

During and after the game, fans of the hosts invaded the pitch and attacked players of the Egyptian giants which forced local security forces to intervene in the melee.

Article continues below

More teams

It’s led to Caf’s Disciplinary Board imposing a fine of $100,000 on Al Hilal, which could be reduced by half if there isn’t a recurrence in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, the Sudan outfit will play their next four continental fixtures behind closed doors, while club official Hassan Mohamed has been slapped with a $50,000 fine.

Caf's sanctions will commence in next season's Champions League or Confederation Cup after Al Hilal's elimination from the former on Saturday.