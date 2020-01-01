Caf president Ahmad released from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

The 60-year-old football administrator has been cleared of having the virus after a period of confinement and observation

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed President Ahmad Ahmad has been released from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

Ahmad tested positive for the virus on October 30 after showing mild flu symptoms following his return from where he graced the Confederation Cup final between RS Berkane and Pyramids.

This morning, I’ve been declared positive to #Covid19. I have mild symptoms, but I’m well. All the people I’ve been in contact with are prevented. I am now in isolation for 14 days at least. Take care of you, friends and family. — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) October 30, 2020

Consequently, he was quarantined at the AS Salam International Hospital in Cairo. And having been cleared of the virus, he was discharged on Wednesday, November 11.



“The President of the Confederation of African Football, Mr Ahmad Ahmad, tested positive to Covid19 on October 30th. After a period of isolation and observation at the AS Salam International Hospital in Cairo ( ), doctors authorized him to leave this morning, November 11th,” a statement from Caf read.



“Now not contagious anymore, and with minimal risk of complications, the President of the Confederation of African Football left the hospital to return to his home in Cairo ( ).

“Doctors have prescribed at least 20 days of convalescence, during which he will have to limit his efforts in order to fully recover his energy.

“President Ahmad would like to personally and sincerely thank all the medical staff of AS Salam International Hospital in Cairo for their support throughout the last 12 days.”



Meanwhile, the 60-year-old has posted a negative Covid-19 test result while disclosing that he would be leaving for his native country Madagascar to complete his rehabilitation.

Thank you all for your messages of encouragement. I am healed and I feel very well. I will be leaving for #Madagascar for a few days to finish my convalescence. Take care of yourself, and look after your loved ones! https://t.co/5LyCNvcNqT — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) November 11, 2020

“Thank you all for your messages of encouragement. I am healed and I feel very well. I will be leaving for Madagascar for a few days to finish my convalescence. Take care of yourself, and look after your loved ones!” Ahmad tweeted.



Ahmad has declared his intention to run for a second term as Caf president with the election scheduled to take place in next year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Morocco on March 12.