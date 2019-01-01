Caf Exco member Tarek Bouchamaoui: Egypt government delivered 2019 Afcon rights

Egypt were voted to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday, replacing initial organisers Cameroon

Caf Executive Committee Tarek Bouchamaoui says the Egyptian government's support was instrumental in helping Egypt claim 2019 Afcon hosting rights.

The North Africans beat South Africa to land Afcon organising rights during Tuesday's Caf Executive Committee meeting, replacing Cameroon, who were stripped of the mandate to stage the tournament due to ill-preparedness.

The tournament will kick-off in June.

"The Egyptian government's support provided an edge," Bouchamaoui was quoted as saying by Egypt Today.

"We hired an agency to discuss the Egyptian and South Africa bids. Egypt had a decisive point which is the Government support. The South African bid was so close to the Egyptian one but the Egyptian government support to the Egyptian bid was fundamental."

Egypt's Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy echoed Bouchamaoui sentiments saying that the Egyptian government's support was key in delivering the Afcon tournament.

Soby said the seal of approval from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his cabinet was decisive in helping Egypt being selected ahead of 2010 Fifa World Cup hosts South Africa.

"We prepared the hosting file in a limited time and within just two days we got the approval from the cabinet to launch our bid," Al Ahram quoted Sobhy as saying.

"We have all the facilities to organise a successful tournament. The president and the government have offered full support for the bid. Also the football association officials made a huge effort to win the hosting race.

"We will coordinate with the football association to monitor the host stadiums and to take all the needed decisions to get the tournament in the best form."

Egypt last hosted Afcon in 2006 and won it. It would be the fifth time for Egypt to host the tournament after also staging the 1957, 1974 and 1986 editions.