Caf Confederation Cup: Niger Tornadoes will work hard on correcting mistakes - Coach Bala

The Ikon Allah Boys manager has appealed to the club’s supporters to keep faith with the team ahead of their second leg away tie

Niger Tornadoes coach Bala Abubakar believes his team will get it right in their Caf Confederation Cup second leg preliminary round tie against Santoba FC.

The Ikon Allah Boys were stunned 2-1 in their adopted home ground at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, in the first leg last weekend.

While coach Bala is disappointed with that outcome, he has promised to work on the noticeable lapses when his team resume training on Wednesday ahead of the second leg tie billed for Conakry on Friday, August 23.

"The last result against Santoba was not what the club bargained,” the Tornadoes coach told the club’s official website in an interview.

"We shall work hard on our mistakes and ensure we get a good result in Conakry.”

While many have queried the wholesale changes effected by coach Bala on his return to Tornadoes, the manager insists he has faith in his new recruits and they would definitely deliver.

"I'm satisfied with my recruitment and the players will deliver,” coach Bala added.

If Tornadoes progress against Santoba they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were drawn a bye in the preliminary round.

The last time the Ikon Allah Boys represented on the continent in 2001, they went all the way to the quarter-finals.