Caf Champions League wrap: Sundowns progress in style, Esperance leave it late, Petro Atletico through

Friday’s Caf CL action produced some drama, as well as a resounding win in Pretoria

produced an emphatic performance to annihilate Cote d’Or 11-1 in the second-leg of their Caf First Round tie at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

There were eight different goal scorers in Pretoria, with Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, a Sibusiso Vilakazi brace, Oupa Manyisa, Thapelo Morena, Motjeka Madisha, Anele Ngcongca, Nkane Zwane and Mauricio Affonso all getting in on the act for Pitso Mosimane’s side.

An own goal from Benoit Marie compounded the away side’s woes who eventually got a consolation goal through Faralahibe Voavy in the 79th minute.

A resounding home win, coupled with a 5-0 victory in Seychelles a fortnight ago means Sundowns progress to the group stage of the competition with a 16-1 aggregate victory.

In , Esperance survived a scare from Elect-Sport before sealing progress as well.

Having played out to a 1-1 draw in Chad, the Tunisian outfit knew they’d progress with a goalless draw or any kind of win.

However, when the visitors took the lead through Hassan Ibrahim in the 36th minute, it seemed a huge shock was on the cards.

But a second-half fight back assisted by Ibrahim Ouattara and Abdelraouf Benguit in minutes 62 and 83 respectively saw Esperance go through 3-2 on aggregate.

In the early kick-off, Petro Atletico edged past Kampala City after a 1-1 draw in .

It was enough to take them through on away goals after a goalless draw in Angola two weeks ago.

A Ricardo Job penalty in the 37th minute put the Angolans in front, and it stayed that way until Mustafa Kizza levelled for the home side in the 57th minute.

The Ugandans couldn’t find the all-important second which sees them eliminated from the competition, with Petro Atletico advancing to the group stages.

The action continues to unfold in the Champions League over the weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday deciding the fate of several clubs.