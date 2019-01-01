Caf Champions League wrap: Ahly win big, Sundowns and Etoile fall to defeats

Sunday’s games were largely hard-fought encounters, with all to play for in many of the ties heading into the second legs in a fortnight

romped to a resounding 4-0 win against Atlabara in the first leg of their Caf preliminary round encounter at Borg El-Arab, Alexandria on Sunday evening.

The Egyptian champions went ahead in the 12th minute through an Ali Maaloul penalty, before two goals from Walid Azarou, in the 33rd and 48th minutes, put the Red Devils 3-0 up.

With the game in its closing stages, Ahmed El Sheikh put the icing on the cake to seal a comfortable result against the South Sudanese club.

Both fixtures in the tie will be played in , and the second-leg - which will be the Egyptian’s home game - will take place on August 23.

Elsewhere, 10-man slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit Otoho D'Oyo at Stade Omnisport Marien Ngouabi d'Owando.

Goals from Alex Nganou and Fousseyni Yacoubou gave the hosts a 2-0 advantage, but Thapelo Morena netted late to give the Brazilians a vital away goal.

In Guinea, couldn’t take advantage of an early Karim Aribi strike in the second minute against Hafia FC, as they fell to an eventual 2-1 defeat.

Goals from Ibrahima Sylla in the 10th minute and a late Mohamed Sacca strike in second-half stoppage time gave the Guineans something to hold on to when the sides face off on August 23.

Meanwhile, Comoros outfit Fomboni and Seychelles side Cote d'Or played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Stade de Moroni.

Colin Stephane and Peter Kbenga netted for the hosts, while Abdallah Said and Nourdine were on target for the away side.

The tie is finely poised for another entertaining affair in two weeks.

In Lesotho, first-half goals from Augusto Quibeto Manguxi and Isaac Mensah were enough for visiting Petro Atletico to secure a 2-0 win over Matlama at the Setsoto Stadium.

Elsewhere, LPRC Oilers secured a 1-0 win over Generation Foot, courtesy of a Terry Sackor strike in the 54th minute, which gives the Liberian outfit a slender advantage over their Senegalese counterparts heading into the reverse fixture on August 23.

The encounter between Rayon Sports and Al-Hilal Omdurman ended 1-1, with all to play for in the second-leg in Sudan.

Michael Sarpong opened the scoring for the Rwandan team in the 20th minute of the game, but Nazar Hamid pegged them back with his equalizer six minutes later, and it stayed that way till the end of the encounter.

In Bangui, Tempete Mocaf edged their encounter with Al-Nasr 1-0 owing to a second-half goal by Billy Nyetobouko in the 77th minute.

Buffles du Borgou and ASC Kara played out to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Municipal de Parakou.

Friday Martins opened the scoring for the home side with half-time approaching, and it stayed that way till the Togolese club found a late equaliser through Ismail Ouro-Agoro in the 87th minute of the game.

In other results, UMS de Loum and , Aigle Noir Makamba and , as well as, Armee and Nouadhibou all played out to goalless draws.

The encounter between and Somali champions Dekedaha was postponed due to Eid celebrations, and the first-leg will now take place on August 16.

The second legs of the aforementioned preliminary games will be held between August 23-25.