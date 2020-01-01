Caf Champions League semi-finalists are talking to me - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The astute manager wants to stay at Chloorkop for the foreseable future but admits he has other options if the Tshwane giants decide to let him go

coach Pitso Mosimane says he will not be short of options should the club decide against renewing his contract beyond June this year.

The Kagiso-born coach revealed in an interview with SAFM the new contract has been with Sundowns for the past two months, adding the Tshwane giants just need to sign it.

Asked what he would do should the 2016 African champions not sign the said contract, Mosimane said: "There are two things... I could probably focus on school football that I want to do or probably take a sabbatical and see what to do."

More teams

The 55-year-old further stated he could consider the offers he has from North Africa, but could only disclose that teams that are talking to him are in the Caf semi-finals.

North Africa is represented by four teams in this year's Caf Champions League semi-finals - , , and .

Article continues below

"Maybe go to North Africa because I think my name is good on the continent. I will never struggle to find a team. I can guarantee you know. Even the teams that are in the semi-finals [of the Caf Champions League] are talking to me."

The former Bafana Bafana mentor reiterated that money isn't the reason talks between him and Sundowns have dragged on but he will accept whatever decision the management makes on his future.

"I am not signing with any club not because of money or anything. I love Sundowns. I will wait for Sundowns but if the contract is not renewed then I will move on," added Mosimane.