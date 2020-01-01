Caf Champions League: FC Platinum deny Al Ahly win in Bulawayo

The Platinum Miners remain winless after four Group B matches having drawn at home against the Egyptian giants

picked up their first point of the 2019/20 Caf Group B campaign following a 1-1 draw with visiting at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Marwan Mohsen saved the day for Al Ahly seven minutes into the second half when he cancelled debutant Stanley Ngala’s 19th-minute goal for FC Platinum.

It was the Platinum Miners’ fist point of this campaign after losing their first three games.

The result also saw the Platinum Miners extending their winless run to 10 games in the Champions League group phase since their debut at this stage of the competition last season.

After earning a point, Al Ahly remained at the top of the group with seven points but could be overtaken by either Al Hilal or , who are due to clash in Omdurman later on.

It was the second time for Al Ahly to drop points in the group after losing their opening match away at Etoile du Sahel.

The Egyptian giants are not good travellers this season as they are yet to win on the road in Group B.

Ngala appeared to have a dream debut in FC Platinum colours when he thrust them ahead, finishing off Rainsome Pavari’s assist.

The visitors tried to come back but William Stima cleared well Geraldo’s effort off a corner kick on 32 minutes.

Article continues below

Zambian midfielder Guyve Nsiala and Last Jesi then came close for the Platinum Miners before half-time.

A fired-up Al Ahly were too much to contain for the hosts after the restart and they did not take much time to hit back through Mohsen.

Despite dominating proceedings thereafter, Al Ahly could not find the winner as the home side held on for a point.