Caf bans Esperance's Khenissi for doping, MC Algers' Belkheir and Boutagga for assault

The football governing body rendered the judgement following incidences that occurred during the previous Champions League games

The Caf disciplinary committee has banned Taha Yassine Khenissi of Esperance for one year for doping.

The star has been banned from the date of the provisional suspension, which is 19 May 2020, for violating anti-doping rules, although the football governing body did not reveal the substance the Tunisian abused.

"Taha Yassine Khenissi had tested positive for a WADA prohibited substance during the Caf Champions League between MC Alger and Esperance of Tunisia on 10 May 2021," Caf said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MC Alger's Abdelnour Belkheir and Ahmed Boutagga have been banned for one year each for assaulting a referee during a Champions League fixture against Wydad Casablanca.

According to Caf, the two physically attached the referee by kicking him in the leg and a red card was issued for violent conduct by the referee. The fines that accompanied the ban were established by the disciplinary committee.

"The committee decided to suspend Abdelnour Belkheir and Ahmed Boutagga for a period of twelve (12) months. The two players are suspended from taking part in all competitions organized by Caf, in particular, interclub competitions as well as competitions with national teams," the statement added.

"To impose a fine of $25,000 [Twenty Five Thousand United States Dollars] on MC Alger for the unseemly and regrettable conduct against the referee of the match in question."

"The fine must be paid in dollars within sixty [60] days of notification of this decision."

Finally, an official for SC Jaraaf Youssou Dial and two players have been banned for acts of assaulting match officials in Senegal during a Champions League game on May 23 against Coton Sport of Cameroon. Dial has been restricted from taking part in any football-related activities for two years, while the players have been banned for two years.

"After the final whistle, officials of the club, led by Dial and some players including Albert Diene and Mamadou Sylla charged towards the match officials and physically and verbally assaulted them on the field. The referee was seriously wounded with head injuries," Caf said.

"Therefore, Youssou Dial is suspended from all football-related activities for a period of two (2) years. This sanction will also be communicated to Fifa. The suspension begins from the date of notification of this correspondence.

"Suspend the two players Mamadou Sylla and Albert Diene for their next six (6) Caf inter-club matches."

Fine ASC Jaraaf 50,000 [Fifty Thousand US Dollars] for the aggressive behaviour and improper conduct of the officials and players."