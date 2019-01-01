‘Buying Bale would get Mourinho in Spurs’ good books’ – Redknapp backs Real Madrid transfer raid

The former Tottenham manager, along with ex-skipper Michael Dawson, believes the new boss in north London should be targeting a familiar face

Jose Mourinho has been told to bring Gareth Bale back to from , with Harry Redknapp saying a deal would get the Portuguese into the “good books” of supporters.

A divisive character has been handed the reins in north London on the back of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

The appointment of a proven winner, and a man with previous Premier League experience from spells at and , has been welcomed by many at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Redknapp believes any doubters could be won over during the January transfer window, with it not difficult to argue that returning Bale to the Premier League would be a big tick in the box for Mourinho.

The ex-Spurs boss told talkSPORT: “What a signing he’d be for the club. That would really get him onside straight away, the fans would love that.

“That would be an amazing move for him and would put Mourinho right in their good books.”

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson is another who feels that every effort should be made to bring Bale back onto Spurs’ books six-and-a-half years after he left for .

“Well, what a shrewd move [re-signing Bale] would be,” Dawson said.

“He’s been to Real Madrid and won every trophy – but what would that cost? He is a world class player.

“Whether he would come back, whether Daniel [Levy] could afford his wages; those type of questions you have to ask, because the figures Gareth is supposedly on are incredible and way out of Spurs’ wage budget and bracket.

“That is where Spurs always seem to struggle.

Article continues below

“It looks like his term is nearly ending at Real Madrid, and I was thinking there is so much left for Gareth to give.

“I would love to see him back in the Premier League – what a player. I was lucky to share the same dressing room as him, and he could win games on his own; it was incredible to play in a team like that.”

Bale is generating exit talk again at the Santiago Bernabeu after admitting to getting more excited about representing Wales than Real, while he also celebrated his country’s qualification for Euro 2020 with a flag bearing the slogan ‘Wales, golf, Madrid – in that order’ – a statement he has previously claimed is a “bit of fun”.