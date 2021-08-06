Butler-Oyedeji: Arsenal hand Nigerian youngster first professional contract

The teenage winger is highly rated at the Emirates Stadium and has signed his first professional deal with the North London outfit

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club have announced.

The winger, who has been with the North London outfit since he was six years old, put pen to paper on a professional deal and he is expected to continue his development under coach Kevin Betsy in the Gunners U23s.

Thanks to his talent, he is highly regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Arsenal’s youth ranks.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the 18-year-old scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur while on parade for Arsenal’s under-18 side.

“Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has signed his first professional contract,” read a statement from the Premier League side.

“The 18-year-old winger is a product of our Hale End Academy and made 13 league appearances for our under-18s last season.

“Known for his pace and dribbling ability, Nathan scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur under-18s last season and also featured for our under-23s in the EFL Trophy.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to congratulate Nathan on his first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development.”

In his response, Butler-Oyedeji thanked the club for giving him the opportunity while describing his maiden contract as a dream come true.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I just want to focus on doing what I do best now,” the teenager told the club's website.

"I've been here since I was six, so to come all this way and get my first professional contract is a dream come true."

He becomes the 11th player of Nigerian descent in Arsenal’s reserves. The others are Tim Akinola, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Tolaji Bola, Miguel Azeez, Ovie Ejeheri, James Olayinka, Zach Awe, Ovie Ejeheri and Netherland youth international Joel Ideho.

While hoping to be a regular face in Betsy’s squad in the 2021-22 campaign, he would hope to match compatriots Alex Iwobi, Arthur Okonkwo and Folarin Balogun as Nigerians who moved from Arsenal’s youth ranks to the senior team.

Arsenal U23 begin their campaign versus Dmitri Halajko’s West Ham United on Monday, August 16 at the London Stadium.

Born in England to a Nigerian mother, he is eligible to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.