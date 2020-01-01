'Bullsh*t!' - Ziyech seethes over Ajax being denied Eredivisie title

The Dutch top flight ended its season on Friday and decided to not name a champion in addition to cancelling promotion and relegation

star Hakim Ziyech has slammed the Dutch Football Federation's (KNVB) decision to not award his side the championship for the 2019-20 season, calling the move "bullsh*t."

On Friday the Eredivisie confirmed that its season was over and no champion would be named, denying Ajax the title with Ziyech's side in first place on goal differential over AZ.

After Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte ruled this week that all football matches are forbidden until September 1 due to the coronavirus crisis, the KNVB moved quickly to bring the Eredivisie and second-tier Eerste Divisie to an end.

The KNVB also controversially ruled that there would be no promotion or relegation between the two divisions, a decision that could bring about legal challenges from several teams.

FC Utrecht have already announced that they will take legal action after they were denied a berth for next season.

Ziyech admitted that he was bothered by Ajax being denied the title. Though AZ defeated his side twice in the league season, Ziyech insisted that Ajax's advantage on goal difference should have earned them the championship.

"Come on, what nonsense I have heard?" Ziyech told AD. "We are at the top anyway. All those stories that AZ deserved more because they defeated us twice. So the goal difference, as it always is, doesn't count now? Bullsh*t of course. How did become champion in 2007? Exactly, on one goal.

"That we are not official champions, well. Of course, I would also have preferred to have won the title on the field, but if you have to choose one club as champion, that is Ajax to me."

The end of the Eredivisie season also meant the end of Ziyech's time with Ajax, with the international playmaker having agreed in February to join at the end of the season.

Ziyech was unhappy he was unable to sign off with a title but he looked back fondly on his time with the Dutch giants, which included a league title and a run to the semi-final last season.

“That would have been my closing in style," Ziyech said. "As it is now, you do not want it to end. But over a longer period of time, I will cherish my best memories.

"And then, of course, that brings up last season. The championship, but especially our journey in the Champions League, how we amazed the whole world with our game. It all fit.

"That not only gives me a special feeling for all the players, but I think it will last forever. We left something at Ajax. And for me, it is now time for something new."