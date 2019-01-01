'Bullsh*t' – Icardi blasts rumours that he will change his agent

The Argentina international has hit out at suggestions he will replace his wife with a new representative

Mauro Icardi has hit out at reports in Italy that he could change his agent, with his current representative being his wife, Wanda Nara.

Reports have linked the current Inter captain with a move to Real Madrid of late, while it has also been said that Icardi has decided to leave San Siro at the end of the season.

In a recent interview with AS, Nara did little to quash those rumours, stating that a renewal with the Nerazzurri is still far from being agreed amid interest from other big clubs.

“We could reach an agreement at any moment,” she said, “but at the moment we are very far off.

“It's not logical to renew a contract for the same amount of money that Mauro already makes. We believe that he deserves more.

“The figures that are being talked about in Italy about his contract renewal are not accurate.

“There are very important clubs interested in Mauro – the two most important clubs in Spain, with whom we have excellent relationships, plus an English and French team.”

Gazzetta dello Sport then reported on Thursday that Icardi could change his agent, something the Argentine did not take kindly to.

“Bullshit,” he posted on Instagram. “Where do these words come from? I'm very, very happy and satisfied with the work we have done together until now.

“Wanda Nara will always take care of my and our interests until the end of our careers.”

Icardi has a contract with the Serie A side that runs until 2021, meaning Inter have plenty of time to work on a renewal before they risk losing him on a free transfer.

Still, Nara's assertion that other clubs are interested, even if true, is unlikely to sit well with a club who have entrusted the striker with the captain's armband.

Icardi has scored nine goals in 16 Serie A appearences this season for an Inter side that currently sit third in the Italian top flight.