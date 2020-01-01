Bruno Fernandes follows in Scholes' footsteps at Man Utd by taking No.18 shirt

The Portugal international midfielder has completed a €55 million move to Old Trafford and inherited the jersey last filled by Ashley Young

Bruno Fernandes will be following in the footsteps of Paul Scholes at in more ways than one, with the international having been handed the No.18 shirt at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been snapped up by the Red Devils in a €55 million (£47m/$60m) deal with .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had moved to land the highly-rated midfielder as he sought to bring added creativity to United’s engine room.

Fernandes will be expected to provide that drive and goal-scoring threat from deep, just as club legend Scholes once did during the iconic era of Sir Alex Ferguson - the Englishman claiming 11 Premier League titles in the process.

A new boy at the Theatre of Dreams has the perfect squad number in which to deliver on that remit, with United having handed over a jersey that was vacated when Ashley Young completed a switch to .

Fernandes is aware of the pressure he is going to be operating under but believes the strengths in his game are similar to those once offered by Scholes.

Quizzed by United’s official website on whether he gets the same thrill from an assist as he does a goal, Fernandes said: “You’re happy when you win and if your team scores you are closer to a win. So I think it’s the same.

“Of course every player wants to score, it’s the most important part of the game, scoring goals and winning games.

“For me it’s really the same, assist or goal, I don’t choose. If I can do one of them or both it’s good, the most important thing is the team winning.”

Fernandes admits that he is now living the dream after taking on a Premier League challenge with one of the most prestigious clubs in world football.

He added: “Yes, it was my dream to play in the Premier League and fortunately for me my dream is also to play for Manchester United.

“I’m really excited. I want to help everyone and learn from the experienced players.

“I’m really excited. I want to play and be able to play as soon as possible and to give the best I can.”

Fernandes could be handed an immediate debut by Solskjaer in United’s Premier League home date with on Saturday.