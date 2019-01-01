Bruce reveals how many signings he wants Ashley to fund at Newcastle

The new Magpies boss has already wrapped up a deal for striker Joelinton, but claims there is more money for him to spend at St James’ Park

Steve Bruce is looking to bring another four fresh faces into his Newcastle squad, with there more funds available after the club-record signing of Joelinton.

The Magpies have tied up a £35 million ($44m) deal for a Brazilian striker, having seen the departures of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon leave them short on firepower.

Further arrivals are expected, with Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin having emerged as a top target.

Bruce is optimistic when it comes to that interest, but is hoping to see plenty of movement before the summer transfer window closes.

He told reporters on Saint-Maximin: “I don’t think it’s on the verge of happening, but he’s somebody we have looked at. He’s somebody we have identified and we will see what happens.”

The new Magpies boss added: “We have lost about six players, I’m not saying we will get six in, but the crucial thing is that they are at the right quality.

“We are at the stage now that can you get the quality that takes you forward.

“Ideally we would like another three or four, but numbers I can’t really put on it because one or two always fall away. But we will do our utmost.”

Bruce claims to have already held talks with club owner Mike Ashley regarding recruitment plans.

The man at the helm has not always been keen to spend heavily on new additions, but he has indicated that more funds are available if required.

Bruce said: “I had the conversation and there was money to spend. It was all positive in that respect. There is proof already.”

Newcastle are having to work quickly in their efforts to get additions made before August 8.

They had been hoping to have Rafa Benitez calling the shots heading into 2019-20, but saw the Spanish coach depart at the end of this contract.

Bruce has been drafted in as his successor, with the former Sunderland and boss reacquainting himself with life in the Premier League after a brief spell at .