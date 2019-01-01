African All Stars

Bristol City sympathise with Afobe after daughter's death

The Robins have offered their condolences on the sad loss of the DR Congo International's daughter

Bristol City have sent their heartfelt condolences to Benik Afobe, who lost his two-year daughter Amara to illness.

 
She developed an infection and was rushed to hospital on Friday, but efforts to save her proved futile.
 
 "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol City are with Benik and his wife Lois at this tragic time," read a statement by Chief executive Mark Ashton on the official Bristol City Twitter page.
 
"We cannot imagine the heartache they are feeling and we will do all we can to support them."
 
Afobe joined the Robins on loan from Stoke City, but he faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines with injury.
 
The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward has made only six Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals.
 
Stoke City and his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shared messages of support
 

