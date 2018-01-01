Brighton's Chris Hughton counts on Leon Balogun's experience for Chelsea clash

The Super Eagles defender is in contention to make his second straight start for Seagulls as Duffy continues his three-game ban

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is confident that Leon Balogun's qualities and experience will help the team when they host Chelsea on Sunday.

Since his arrival in the summer, the 30-year-old has found game time limited and only made his fifth league appearance as they bowed to a 1-0 loss to Burnley last Saturday.

And ahead of the Blues' visit to Amex Stadium this weekend, Hughton is counting on the Nigeria international to help neutralise threats from Maurizio Sarri's men who are fourth highest scoring club in English top-flight with 35 goals this season.

"It helps you are bringing in somebody that is an experienced player. The only thing he hasn't done is play games," Hughton told the Argus.

"He trains very well and you have got to be ready, particularly in that position."

Balogun's second Premier League start ended in defeat to Burnley but the 60-year-old is pleased with the performances of the Nigerian and his partner Lewis Dunk at the Turf Moor.

"It's a hard day playing against which ever two they[Burnley] have up front," he added.

"They have a direct style, they will get the ball up front, and they have two very physical centre-forwards.

"So it was a hard day for us but I thought both of them did really well."