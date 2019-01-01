Bridge ‘very surprised’ Sarri is still at Chelsea despite upcoming Europa League final

The former defender feels that the Italian is lucky to still be in a job and has called for greater consistency from the Blues

Ex- man Wayne Bridge has said he is 'very surprised' to see Maurizio Sarri still in a job at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bridge questioned why the 60-year-old has not been under heavier criticism from the board.

“Some say it's been successful but it's been very up and down,” said Bridge.

“They've been very inconsistent and consistency is what you want of a big team. That's what's going to win you the Premier League.”

Sarri has led the Blues to the final and finished third in the Premier League behind record-breaking and , but has not lived up to Chelsea’s high standards according to the ex- international.

"They are third [in the Premier League] and they are in a final but as an ex-player and a Chelsea fan, I would like to see them higher up in the table.

"I know it's third but I want to see them competing [for the title].

The former manager has had his authority questioned several times since arriving at Stamford Bridge, most notably when Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared to refuse to leave the field for a substitution in the final.

Add to this the chants by Chelsea fans expressing their dismay at Sarri’s style of play, and it’s easy to see why Bridge is questioning the Italian’s position.

"I don't really know where he [Sarri] stands. I'm very surprised that he's still there,” Bridge added.

Next year is likely to be just as difficult for Sarri as the club’s transfer ban was upheld by FIFA and they look set to lose key man Eden Hazard to European rivals this summer.

Despite the criticism, Sarri still has a good opportunity to end the season with silverware, as Chelsea face fellow Londoners on May 29 in the Europa League final.

Contrary to Bridge, former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Sarri’s season will be a success if he can claim victory in Baku.

"At the start of the season a place was the aim and [Sarri] has got that in finishing in third," said Hasselbaink.

"If they win the Europa League final it's been a successful season for Chelsea."