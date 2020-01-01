Brescia star Tonali wanted by Milan and Inter, confirms Cellino

With the two Milan clubs interested, the midfield star wants his future sorted imminently

Brescia president Massimo Cellino confirmed Milan were interested in target Sandro Tonali.

Tonali, 20, has been heavily linked with a move away from Brescia after impressing enough to earn three caps.

Inter, Milan and are all reportedly interested in the midfielder, who made 35 appearances in 2019-20 as Brescia were relegated.

But Cellino said Tonali wanted his future sorted as Inter drag their heels, with Milan emerging as possible frontrunners.

"I appreciated the seriousness of [Milan technical director Paolo] Maldini, confirming the historic Milan. I don't want to add more to be inappropriate," he told Sky Sport on Friday.

"[Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta has always confirmed the strong interest … I have always avoided negotiations with other clubs, especially foreign ones.

"But the boy needs to know what his future is. So, I'm not in a hurry, but he is, and it seems more than justified to me."

Former Italy international Federico Balzaretti believes Tonali is ready to play for a top club after developing nicely at Brescia since joining the club as a 12 year old in 2012.

"Tonali, the first time I watched him, his passing [stood out]," former , Palermo, Juve, and full-back Balzaretti said.

"His idea, to pass and to play vertical. He is totally different to Andrea Pirlo but he could play together with Pirlo. It would be a great, great partnership because he is more physical maybe than Pirlo.

"What Andrea has is a light interior and a vision to map the field, to play under pressure and understand one or two times before other players. Tonali doesn't have that yet.

"But of course, Tonali is a great character. His defensive numbers are very high in the league. When you watch him after 10-15 minutes, you say okay he will be a national team player for the next 15 years.

"It's impressive. I watched him three years ago, he is very young. It's unbelievable. He is an incredible player. He is ready to play for a top, top club in Europe – if it's Juventus, Inter, , , I don't know, it doesn't matter. He is ready for the next step."