Brenden Aaronson chant: Lyrics, tune & video of Leeds’ ‘American Boy’ song for USMNT star

The United States international playmaker has made a positive impression at Elland Road on the back of a summer transfer

Brenden Aaronson has settled quickly at Leeds United following a £25 million ($29m) transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, with the American midfielder making a positive first impression at Elland Road. He has already been among the goals in Premier League competition, which has helped to endear him to a passionate fan base.

The 21-year-old United States international even has his own song, with GOAL on hand with all of the information you need to serenade the Whites’ ‘American Boy’.

What are the lyrics to the Brenden Aaronson chant?

The song, which is sung to the tune of ‘American Boy’ by Estelle, goes:

Come to Elland Road and you will see him play.

Signed from Red Bull Salzburg and he’s here to stay.

I really want to, live in Beeston with you.

You’ll be my American boy.

American boy.

Check out a video of Leeds fans signing the song below:

Why does Brenden Aaronson have his own chant at Leeds?

Aaronson left his homeland for a European adventure when linking up with Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021.

The transfer was said to be the biggest at the time for a home-grown player from MLS, with it clear at that stage that the New Jersey native had plenty of potential to be unlocked.

He would go on to claim two Austrian league titles while in Salzburg, while also gracing a Champions League stage.

Jesse Marsch moved to bring in a player he knew well due to his association with the Red Bull franchises shortly after taking the managerial reins at Elland Road, with a deal announced in May 2022 after Leeds had fended off the threat of relegation out of the Premier League.

Aaronson’s first goal for the Whites was recorded against Chelsea, with an uncharacteristic error from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy offering him a memorable moment on a plate.

He has continued to catch the eye since then, with his creative qualities allowing Marsch’s side to pose a considerable threat in the final third of the field.