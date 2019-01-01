Live Scores
Tottenham Hotspur

'Breathtaking' Spurs saluted after astonishing Champions League comeback against Ajax

Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick sealed a win for the ages for Tottenham, who will face Liverpool in the final

Heading into Wednesday night’s game between Tottenham and Ajax, nobody expected that it could possibly provide more drama than Liverpool’s incredible comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday.

And then, somehow, it did.

Down 2-0 at half-time, Spurs needed three goals to advance to the Champions League final and incredibly, they found them all through Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian became an instant Tottenham legend with his second-half hat-trick, with the last of the three goals coming in the 96th minute to dramatically seal a place in the showpiece in Madrid.

There was of course plenty of reaction to Spurs sealing their place in the final, where they will take on Premier League rivals Liverpool. 

