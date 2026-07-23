Barcelona officially announced on Thursday the signing of Germany's Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, to bolster the Catalan side in the coming period.

The club confirmed on its official website that it had struck an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the forward, who has signed until 2031.

Adeyemi is Barcelona's second signing of the summer window, following the arrival of English winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

The move reunites him with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, who handed him his Germany debut during his time in charge of Die Mannschaft.

Born in Munich on 18 January 2002 to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi brings the Catalans an exciting and versatile attacking style.

Throughout his career he has shown he can play on the wings as well as through the centre of the attack, combining exceptional pace with a strong left foot, according to Barcelona's official website.

Those qualities make him another valuable option for Flick, who knows him well. The current Barcelona coach handed him his Germany debut while he was at Red Bull Salzburg, his first professional club.

That was around five years ago. Now the pair are reunited in completely different circumstances. Adeyemi arrives off the back of four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he shone in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.







