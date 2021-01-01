Breaking: Iwobi tests positive for Covid, out of Nigeria-Benin – reports

Reports indicate that the Everton star will miss the Super Eagles’ Afcon qualifier

Everton star Alex Iwobi appears primed to miss Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.

Unverified sources indicate that the attacker was tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels.

The news—if confirmed—will come as a major blow for Gernot Rohr as he looks to get the Eagles over the line and secure their ticket to Cameroon.

The attacking midfielder has been a key figure under the German coach, and would almost certainly have started for the West Africans had he been available.

It remains to be seen how Iwobi was able to leave England for Nigeria without testing for coronavirus, with one explanation perhaps being that he contracted the illness since arriving in West Africa.

Reports in the local media also indicate that two Benin players have also tested positive for Covid-19.

His absence raises further questions about Nigeria’s attacking configuration, with Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu already absent from the squad.

With that pair missing, Iwobi had been firmly in contention to start on the left, although without him, Kelechi Iheanacho could be drafted in on the left side, with Rohr able to add another body in midfield.

It could also open the door for Henry Onyekuru, in form at Galatasaray, a rare opportunity to impress Rohr.

The versatile star—also formerly on the books of Everton—has struggled to convince the German coach of his merits, despite star turns in the Belgian Jupiler League and the Turkish Super Lig.

He initially wasn’t in the Nigeria squad, but after being called up due to a withdrawal, may now have the chance to stake his claim for a starting berth under Rohr.

Similarly, he could opt for a 3-5-2 formation, with width provided from left wing-back Zaidu Sanusi.