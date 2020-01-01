"Brave" new Selangor boss Neitzel to do it the German way by giving chance to young boys

Selangor's new boss Karsten Neitzel reveals his plans upon the announcement of his appointment by the club on Monday.

have finally officially announced their new head coach; 52-year old Karsten Neitzel, on Monday, November 16.

Unofficial sources had last week revealed his presence in Malaysia, with Goal on Sunday revealing that he would be unveiled by the club on the following day.

The Dresden, East -born trainer has had experience coaching at , Urawa Reds, VfL Bochum as well as Rot-Weiss Essen.

Club technical director and compatriot Michael Feichtenbeiner explained why he picked Neitzel to lead the Red Giants first team.

“I know him well because he used to play under me. He was a very good midfielder and played on my team in the second division, before playing in the later. He was a very powerful player.

“...It’s important for our project to produce our own players to play in the . So, we need a head coach who is open to use young players. Sometimes, it’s not easy to play young boys because they tend to make mistakes, but Neitzel is a brave coach. If he sees some qualities and abilities in the young boys, he will give them a chance.

“We want to build the best team in Malaysia, and we need to do it in our very own way to do that. We may not be able to attract the best individual players to play for Selangor, but we can try building the best team via our gameplay and development program,” he explained in an interview produced by the club.

Neitzel himself thinks highly of the younger players of the club, mainly those playing for their reserve team in the Premier League.

“I’ve seen some games from the second team. They have good potential. For example Aliff [Haiqal], Zikri [Khalili], Afro (Shahrul Nazeem), and Danial [Asri] the striker. They are good players, but I don’t want to put them under too much pressure. I will support all the young players as much as their seniors.”

Zikri Khalili. Photo by Sports Regime

He however wants the fans to afford him time to produce results for the club.

“Like the fans, I’m also hungry for success. I want to win every game every weekend with my team, my staff, and the supporters. But we need to do it step by step. We need to improve the way we play, we need to improve small things because small things can make a big difference.

“The fans have to know what we are doing and need to understand our idea. They must have a feeling that we know they are always behind us and I think a good relationship between the team, the club, and the supporters.”