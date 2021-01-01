Brahim Diaz makes AC Milan history with Juventus goal

The Spanish youngster of Moroccan descent becomes the youngest Red and Blacks scorer at the Juventus Stadium since 2008

Brahim Diaz made AC Milan history on Sunday after a finely taken goal which inspired his team to a 3-0 away win over Juventus in a Serie A encounter.

The Spain youth international found the net in the 45th minute to open the scoring at the Juventus Stadium to give

Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick fell to the far post for Diaz, who took a touch to get past Juan Cuadrado before unleashing a curling effort that nestled into the roof of Wojciech Szczesny’s net.

21 - Brahim Díaz (21 years and 279 days) is the youngest AC Milan player to have scored away from home against Juventus in the Serie A since Alexandre Pato (19y 103d) in December 2008. Trajectory.#SerieA #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/IQebd6pcQq — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 9, 2021

With that strike, he became the youngest player to score for AC Milan on Juventus ground at the age of 21 years and 279 days.

Alexandre Pato – who now represents Orlando City in the Major League Soccer – achieved his mark on December 14, 2008, in the Red and Blacks’ 4-2 loss to the Old Lady while he was 19 years and 103 days old.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Andrea Pirlo’s men faced their eternal rivals with the ambition of brightening their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, they lost all three points at stake against their impressive visitors.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Milan had the chance to double their lead from the spot following Giorgio Chiellini’s handball in the area, but Szczesny was well placed to save Franck Kessie’s poor penalty.

Despite having Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo leading their attack, Juventus failed to get the equaliser and credit must be given to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the 68th minute, Ronaldo completed a couple of step-overs inside the penalty area to work some room, before curling an effort to the far post which misses the target by a significant distance.

Super-sub Ante Rebic sealed the win for the visiting side in the 78th minute. The striker received Ismael Bennacer’s pass in space on the edge of the penalty area in-between two centre-backs, before unleashing a powerful strike past Szczesny.

Four minutes later, England international of Nigerian origin Fikayo Tomori completed the defeat.

He rose higher than Juventus defenders to nod Calhanoglu’s effort down into the ground before bouncing into the net.

⏱ 70' 🔄@Brahim is also forced to come off, a great performance comes to an unfortunate end.

Krunić takes his place. #JuveMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan

Powered by @therabody pic.twitter.com/eT6cK6XFKY — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021

After an impressive shift, Real Madrid loanee Diaz was substituted in the 70th minute for Rade Krunic.