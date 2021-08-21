Brace for Solanke as Bournemouth entertain Blackpool
Dominic Solanke has grabbed a brace in the first half for Bournemouth in Saturday's EFL Championship encounter against Blackpool at the Vitality Stadium.
Solanke opened the score in the sixth minute with an assist from Junior Stanislas, who was replaced by Emiliano Mercondes in the 16th minute.
The Nigeria-eligible forward found the back of the net again in the 19th minute to put the hosts into a rather comfortable lead at the half-time interval.
Blackpool's Luke Garbut was the only player to receive a yellow card in the game as he was booked in the eighth minute.
Meanwhile, Kenya's Clarke Oduor was replaced by Devante Cole in the second half as his Barnsley side settled for a 2-2 draw against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Dominik Friesar scored in the 14th minute for Barnsley before Cauley Woodrow added the second in the 27th minute. The hosts fought back and scored in the 76th minute through Morocco international Illias Chair.
Charlie Austin then struck in the first minute of added time for QPR as the two sides ended up sharing the points.
More to follow...