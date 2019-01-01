Women's World Cup
AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Comments()
Getty
The Cherries endured a difficult campaign in 2018-19, but comfortably avoided relegation in the end and will hope to climb back up the table

Bournemouth are about to embark on their fifth Premier League campaign and their fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been confirmed.

The Cherries' season will start with a home game against promoted side Sheffield United on Saturday, August 10 and is followed up with a trip to another side coming up from the Championship in Aston Villa.

Champions Manchester City will then visit the south coast before the Cherries round off the opening month of the season with a game away to Leicester City.

The first derby of the season against Southampton is at St Mary’s on September 21, while their first meeting with another team on the south coast – Brighton – is their final game of 2019.

Editors' Picks

The Cherries will quickly tackle Brighton again before January is over, with 2020 having started with a date at West Ham on New Year’s Day.

Article continues below

Eddie Howe’s men will host the return derby with Southampton in their final home match of the season on May 9 and the season concludes the following weekend on May 17 with an away fixture at Everton.

Bournemouth's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Bournemouth Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
17/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/08/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
31/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/09/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
21/09/2019 15:00 Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/09/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
05/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
19/10/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City
26/10/2019 15:00 Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
09/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
23/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
30/11/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/12/2019 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
07/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
14/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
26/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
28/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/01/2020 15:00 West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/01/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
18/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/01/2020 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
01/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
08/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
07/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/03/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
21/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
11/04/2020 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
18/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
02/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
09/05/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
17/05/2020 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Close