Boufal breaks 24-month Southampton duck against Mourinho’s Tottenham

The Morocco international has ended his wait for a Saints goal in their game against Jose Mourinho’s team on Saturday

Sofiane Boufal ended his 24-month wait to get a goal for in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Hotspur.

With Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men looking destined for defeat in the fourth round fixture following Heung-min Son’s 58th minute opener, the Morrocan saved his team’s blushes with the equaliser.

An unmarked Danny Ings set up Boufal to fire into the roof of the net in 87th minute to force a replay.

In the process, the 26-year-old broke his 760-day duck for the St Mary's Stadium team.

760 - Sofiane Boufal has scored his first goal for Southampton since Boxing Day 2017 - which was also against Tottenham - 760 days ago. Awaited. #FACup #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/GvVXB1Q0sa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2020

The midfielder joined Southampton in 2016 on a five-year contract for a club-record undisclosed fee but was loaned to for the 2018–19 campaign.

And on return for his second spell, he has struggled in vain to hit the net. However, his moment of liberation came against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Southampton face Premier League leaders at Anfield on February 1, while Spurs host the day after.

The Saints sit in ninth place in ’s elite division log having accrued 31 points from 24 league outings.