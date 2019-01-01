Borussia Dortmund director refutes 'crazy' rift reports

It would be "crazy" for the Bundesliga giants to have the sort of disagreements over seasonal goals that are being reported, says Michael Zorc

sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed the notion there is unrest behind the scenes due to the board's aim to win the .

Dortmund led the table for much of last season but fell short in the final weeks of the campaign, while their 2019-20 hopes were dealt an early blow by a shock 3-1 defeat at Union Berlin before the international break.

It was subsequently reported there were issues between the board and coach Lucien Favre after he suggested defending champions were favourites for the title again.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been open about Dortmund's aim to win the league, while Favre has been less forthcoming in discussion of the club's targets.

But ahead of a key clash against fourth-placed , Zorc told a news conference on Thursday: "We wondered about this reporting. There is no dissent.

"We do not set a goal without first talking to the coach. That would be crazy. There is no point to talking about it every time. We should pay attention to what happens on the pitch."

Favre said: "I have already said that I agree [with the target]. As a coach, I always want the maximum. These are facts.

"Last season, we played for the championship until the end. That's what we want this season, too. I do not always have to talk about it; I have to take care of my job."

Favre was hopeful both Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard will be available to face Leverkusen, while Dortmund are waiting on the fitness of Nico Schulz and Manuel Akanji.

And the club are set to be boosted by a new contract for Raphael Guerreiro, according to Zorc.

"We have continued talks with him in recent weeks," Zorc said. "I am now ready to say that we have a general contract extension agreement until 2023. I'm very optimistic that we can do it."