Bologna’s Barrow hails ‘fantastic’ Juwara after impressing against Inter Milan

The Gambian stars were in scintillating form to help the Red and Blues secure a famous away victory against Antonio Conte’s men

striker Musa Barrow has praised 18-year-old forward and compatriot Musa Juwara following his five-star display against Milan on Sunday.

The youngster was brought on for Nicola Sansone for his fifth appearance and levelled proceedings for the Red and Blues after Romelu Lukaku had given Antonio Conte’s men the lead.

Barrow then grabbed the match-winning goal with 10 minutes left to play to ensure his side secured their 11th league win of the season.

Speaking after the match, the on-loan forward was delighted with his side’s performance in the encounter and hailed his compatriot for his sparkling showing, while also revealing how he helps the forward with his development.

“I’m really happy for the other Musa. I always try to give him a bit of advice, and after the game, I asked for his shirt because he was fantastic,” he told the club website.

“The coach always helps me a lot, today he threatened to sub me off if I lost the ball again. I’m so happy to be part of this squad that’s coached by Mihajlovic. We always try to do what he tells us.”

Juwara started his career with the youth setup of Virtus Avigliano before he joined the academy in 2017, where he spent two years.

The forward teamed up with the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara outfit last summer, joining the U19 team, and his impressive showing in the youth team has seen him play six times for the first team.

Barrow, meanwhile, is on a season long-loan from Atalanta and has been delivering eye-catching displays since his arrival, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 18 league appearances.

The forward’s fine showings in front of goal this season is instrumental to Bologna’s ninth place on the league table.

Barrow was handed a call-up to the Gambia national team in 2018 and made his debut in an qualifiers against and now has seven caps for the East Africans.

Juwara, on the other hand, will hope to be consistent with his performances for a chance to feature for the Gambia youth team.

Both players will be expected to feature when the Red and Blues square off against on Wednesday.