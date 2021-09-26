Boga bags assist as Sassuolo defeat Obi & Nwankwo’s Salernitana

The Ivorian star played a crucial role in the Black and Greens’ triumph over the Garnets on Sunday evening

Jeremie Boga contributed an assist as a Domenico Berardi-inspired Sassuolo earned a 1-0 victory over Salernitana in Sunday’s Italian Serie A encounter.

Both teams came into this encounter on the back of their inability to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, however, it was the hosts who reigned supreme after 90 minutes.

Potentially still bitter after their 2-1 defeat to Atalanta on the last time out, Alessio Dionisi’s men were aiming to bounce back against the Garnets at the Mapei Stadium.

The visitors – who started Nigeria’s Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo as substitutes – had the first chance, but Norbert Gyomber’s close-range effort was superbly saved by goalkeeper Andrea Consigli before Stefan Strandberg headed wide from the ensuing corner kick.

A few minutes later, Maxime Lopez had Sassuolo’s first opportunity but his curling shot from distance forced goalkeeper Vid Belec into a fine stop.

In the 28th minute, Boga then tried his luck, but it kissed the crossbar before Davide Frattesi cleared his line.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty when Frattesi was fouled in the area by Riccardo Gagliolo. Nonetheless, referee Antonio Giua overturned the decision after checking the pitchside monitor.

In the second half, the home team continued to dominate as Boga continued to cause troubles for the opponents.

Sassuolo’s breakthrough came in the 54th minute after Berardi headed home a pinpoint cross from the Cote d’Ivoire international.

Salernitana went close to netting an equaliser, but Brazil’s Rogerio - making his 100th Sassuolo appearance, cleared Federico Bonazzoli’s daring goal-bound attempt off the line.

With no goals in the remaining minutes, Dionisi’s men picked all points at stake.

Man-of-the-match Boga was substituted for compatriot Hamed Traore in the 70th minute, while heart problems ruled out Equatorial Guinea’s Pedro Obiang.

On the other hand, Salernitana introduced Nwankwo for Milan Djuric and Obi for Francesco Di Tacchio in the 64th minute. Whereas, Tunisia’s Wajdi Kechrida was an unused substitute.

Following this result, Sassuolo moved to 12th in the Serie A log having accrued seven points from sixth matches. Salernitana’s quest to move off the foot of the table continues with a match at home to Genoa on October 2.