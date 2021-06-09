‘That’s the best right now’ – Boavista’s Njie relishing Gambia battle with Barrow and Colley

The Portugal based striker is looking forward to locking horns with the Serie A stars as he hopes to guarantee his place in the Scorpions squad

Boavista forward Yusupha Njie is looking forward to challenging Hellas Verona's Ebrima Colley and Bologna's Musa Barrow for a place in the Gambia squad.

The 27-year-old was recalled to the Scorpions squad for June’s international friendlies after missing the team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Njie’s last appearance for the West Africans came in September 2019 as the Gambia bowed 2-1 to Angola in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup qualification preliminary round clash.

Knowing that he would have to fight for a starter’s place in Tom Saintfiet’s team alongside the Italy-based duo and Bubacarr Trawally, he is unfazed by the challenge and welcomes such competition.

"For me, I think that's the best right now - like the saying 'the best is yet to come' - and that means we are a threat," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"So, for me I like it that way so that everybody can fight to play for the national team it doesn't have to be easy.

"It is good for me Musa Barrow or any player that's playing right now. I'm sure they're happy for this and they like it so that we can push the flag of the country higher and every player will fight for the nation and the right to play.

"We have to thank god that he has made it possible that we're having so many young players in Europe playing in the top leagues which is good for the country, we can compete."

He also expressed his pride in seeing his country qualify for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals after qualifying from Group D, which parades Gabon, DR Congo and Angola.

Article continues below

"Since childhood, we all dreamed about qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations and we managed to make it happen," he continued.

"I'm for the team and all Gambians, let's just keep fighting and see what the Africa Cup of Nations will bring.

"It's always a blessing to see the flag raised high no matter if am there or not, as far as I am Gambian and it's my friends that are doing this it's like being there doing it at the same time. When they did it, I was happy just like them."