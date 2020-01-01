Blackburn captain Bennett & two Fulham players among positive coronavirus tests

After 1030 tests were carried out over two days, it has been confirmed that three individuals at two clubs have tested positive for Covid-19

English football could have taken another step towards resuming the league season after the English Football League (EFL) published its second set of coronavirus test results.

With 1030 tests carried out between May 25 and May 27, it has been confirmed that three individuals at two clubs have tested positive for Covid-19.

While the full details of the positive tests are not disclosed, have announced that two of the three are members of their playing squad.

Both Fulham players, who will remain unnamed unless they choose otherwise, have returned to self-isolation in line with league and government guidelines.

have also confirmed that their captain, Elliott Bennett, tested positive for Covid-19 during the latest round of testing.

A statement read: "Having initially submitted a negative test last Friday (May 22), Bennett took a second test on Monday (May 25), which has now provided a positive result.

"The 31-year-old, who is asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate at home for the next seven days and provided he develops no symptoms, he will, in line with medical protocols, return to training with his Rovers team-mates on Friday June 5."

In the first round of testing, carried out last week, two individuals at one club – later revealed to be – tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tests are carried out on both players and coaching staff. While the ideal scenario would obviously be for no tests to be returned positive, such a low figure is likely to be taken as a positive.

As the Premier League appears increasingly likely to return in the coming weeks, the future of the EFL season remains up in the air.

In the Championship, most clubs are believed to want to finish the campaign, though Hull are reportedly firmly against resuming – a position which was taken before testing began.

League One clubs are split over how and whether the season should be ended, with vital discussions on the subject to take place in the coming days.

League Two is likely to see the season cut short, though details of how the final standings, promotion and relegation will be decided are still to be confirmed.

The final standings of each league will have an impact across the top four divisions.

Much like , it had seemed possible that Leeds were to be denied a long sought-after league title.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are only one point clear of second-placed but seven points ahead of Fulham in third, with automatic promotion just nine games away.

If promotion is earned, it could cause a headache for the Premier League with some top-flight teams reportedly still pushing for relegation to be taken off the table, even if all 38 games are played.