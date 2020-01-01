Bissouma scores first Premier League goal for Brighton vs Burnley

The Mali international became the 12th Eagles international to score in the English top flight with his effort at Turf Moor

Yves Bissouma scored his first Premier League goal for & Hove Albion against on Sunday in the final day of the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old was handed his 14th league start and 21st appearance for the Seagulls and delivered an impressive performance at Turf Moor.

The central midfielder started the game in front of the back-four along with Dale Stephens and wasted no time in opening the scoring in the encounter.

More teams

The midfielder found the back of the net, curling a fine effort from outside the box which gave goalkeeper Nick Pope no chance in the 20th minute.

😎 GIF when Biss popped it into the top corner?#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/y8tRw9IavF — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 26, 2020

Bissouma, who joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2018 from French side LOSC , thus, became the 12th Mali international to score in the English top flight, following in the footsteps of the likes of Modibo Maiga, Bakary Sako and Sambia Diakite.

Former Hotspur and striker Freddie Kanoute is Mali's highest scorer in the Prem, having netted 43 times across his stints with the two London heavyweights.

The midfielder started his career from his home country with Majestic SC academy in 2009 before teaming up with AS Real Bamako in 2014.

Bissouma then moved abroad two years later when he teamed up with Lille youth team and signed his first professional contract with the French club in 2016.

The 23-year-old is a key member of the Mali national team and has three goals in 16 appearances for the West African country.