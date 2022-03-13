Billionaire Chelsea fan Nick Candy explains why he wants to buy Premier League club from Abramovich

Nick Candy is one of the runners in a race to secure ownership of Chelsea, with the billionaire property developer explaining why he is interested in wrestling control at Stamford Bridge away from Roman Abramovich.

Russian businessman Abramovich, who has been at the Blues’ helm since 2003, has put the club up for sale after overseeing an era of success that has delivered 21 trophies, with a freezing of his assets by the UK government only serving to intensify the need for a deal to go through.

Several interested parties have emerged, with Candy – who is a lifelong supporter of the Premier League club – eager to make supporters aware that he remains in the running as a door is left open for potential buyers to enter into discussions for the relevant licences required to edge Abramovich through the exits.

What has been said?

Candy was among those in attendance when Chelsea played host to Newcastle on Sunday and told Sky Sports before that contest got under way of why he was keen on acquiring the club as part of a group of investors: “I’ve supported Chelsea since the age of four.

“My dad was asked to play for Chelsea. I love Chelsea.

“I don’t mind where it ends up, even if it is not with me, as long as it is in safe hands.”

Will fans be involved in the new regime?

Candy has made no secret of the fact that he would look to put supporters at the heart of his plans were ownership of Chelsea to be secured.

He feels that should be the case for whoever takes charge, with it important that fans have a say in decisions on and off the field.

Candy said when pressed again on whether he would get fellow Blues followers on board: “100 per cent. They should be involved in the ownership, both on the board and economically.”

Pressed further on how long a takeover saga at Stamford Bridge could take to play out, with uncertainty continuing to reign at present, Candy said: “Friday is best bids.”

Chelsea have seen a number of sponsors pull out of deals in the wake of sanctions being imposed on Abramovich as a result of his ties to Vladimir Putin – with the Russian President having sanctioned an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Fans have become caught up in the ensuing events, as they sweat on the future of their club, but an end may be in sight as prospective buyers prepare to show their hand with official offers.

