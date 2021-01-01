Bevis Mugabi: Uganda defender signs contract extension with Motherwell FC

The Cranes international is expected to stay at the Scottish club for another season after extending his stay with a renewal

Uganda defender Bevis Mugabi has signed a new contract extension with Scottish club Motherwell FC.

The Uganda defender, 25, joined the Fir Park club in September 2019 and has made 35 appearances in claret and amber.

Motherwell have confirmed the development on their official website by stating: “Bevis [Mugabi] has signed a new deal with Motherwell.

“The Ugandan international defender has extended his contract with the club for the 2021/22 season. Mugabi, 25, joined Motherwell in September 2019 and has made 35 appearances in claret and amber.”

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander said the club was delighted to see Mugabi extend his stay.

“We’re delighted Bevis has agreed to extend his stay with us at Motherwell,” Alexander told the same portal. “We’ve been really impressed with his contribution since January, both on and off the pitch.

“We can also see the potential for him to get better and continue to help the team achieve future success.”

Mugabi, who has been capped 10 times by Uganda, has been a key figure at the heart of the defence for Motherwell in the 2020/21 campaign, although injury has restricted his outings of late.

He gained international attention when his jump to head in the winning goal against Ross County in January was recorded at 262cm, with a leap of 75cm, breaking a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus.

Article continues below

Mugabi is a product of the Southampton academy and has previously played for Yeovil Town in England. As a 16-year-old, Mugabi left Fulham and joined Southampton in 2011 but after failing to make it into the Saints' first team he joined Yeovil Town in 2016.

He was named in Uganda's provisional squad for the last Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi but the defender could not make the squad owing to injury.

Uganda went on to miss out on the Afcon finals after securing a 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso before losing 1-0 away against Malawi.