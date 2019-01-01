‘Best way to end the year’ – Omeruo reacts to Leganes victory against Espanyol

The 26-year-old Nigeria international is delighted with his team’s performance at Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Kenneth Omeruo has praised after ending 2019 with a 2-0 victory against in Sunday’s game.

The Cucumber Growers endured a torrid year following a spate of poor results which condemned them to the bottom of the log for the most part of the first half of the season.

The international, however, featured significantly as Javier Aguirre’s men claimed maximum points against the White and Blues in front of their home fans, helping them to keep a clean sheet.

The victory moved the Cucumber Growers one place off the base of the league table and the former man has lauded his side’s showing in the match.

“Three points and a clean sheet - best way to end the year. We continue together,” he posted on Instagram.

Omeruo will hope to help Leganes continue their impressive performances when they take on on January 3.