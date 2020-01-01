Bernardinho: Ghanaian winger joins Atletico Ottawa from Westerloo

The Canadian Premier League side has announced the signing of the 23-year-old from the Belgian Second Division

Osah Tetteh Bernardinho has joined Canadian outfit Atletico Ottawa from ’s Westerloo.

We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season. #AtléticoOttawa pic.twitter.com/lV8wEylUxd — Atlético Ottawa (@atletiOttawa) April 1, 2020

After completing his loan move to First Amateur Division KSK Heist - where he scored two goals in 14 appearances, Bernardinho was snapped up by the Ontario based club.The Ghanaian becomes the 12th player under contract in coach Mista’s squad ahead of the 2020 Canadian Premier League season.After an impressive career start at ’s Great Olympics, the winger joined Westerloo, where he completed loan spells at ASV Geel and Heist.

“We are delighted to present Bernardinho as an Atlético Ottawa player,” CEO Fernando Lopez told the club website.



“He is a powerful attacking winger that can play on both sidelines of the pitch. He is an athlete, physically very strong, consistent, fast, with good passing abilities, vision and solid dribbling skills.



“We are sure he will contribute to the team recovering balls, on the creation of plays, exploiting the offensive game and assisting and scoring goals.”

With this, the 23-year-old becomes the club’s fourth international player, alongside ’s Vashon Neufville, ’s Tevin Shaw and ’s Francisco Acuna.