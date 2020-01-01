Berahino opens season account as Zulte Waregem lose against Beerschot

The Burundi international got off the mark but was enough to help his side avoid defeat at Olympisch Stadion

Saido Berahino scored his first goal of the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A season in Zulte Waregem’s 2-1 loss to Beerschot on Sunday.

The 27-year-old striker was afforded his second start in the campaign and made a key contribution, levelling proceedings for his side.

His effort was, however, not enough to see the Regenboogstadion outfit return to winning ways after losing their opening game of the season to .

Zulte Waregem found themselves on the back foot in the 32nd minute when Tarik Tissoudali opened the scoring for Beerschot.

Berahino then levelled matters for Francky Dury’s men moments before the hour mark after he was set up by a timely assist from Jelle Vossen.

In the 68th minute of the encounter, Raphael Holzhauser restored the lead to the Mannekes before sealing the win for his side after benefitting from Marius Noubissi’s assist.

Berahino featured for the duration of the game along with teammate and international Ibrahima Seck, while Guinea’s Idrissa Sylla played for six minutes after replacing Abdoulaye Sissako.

Berahino joined the Essevee last summer to reignite his career after his contract was terminated by Championship side .

The Burundi international has been in fine form since teaming up with the Belgian side and scored eight goals while also providing three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign.

The forward’s effort helped the Regenboogstadion outfit finish the campaign in the ninth spot on the league table.

Berahino started his career in the West Bromwich Albion youth setup in 2004 before he was promoted to the senior side in 2010.

The striker scored 23 league goals in 105 appearances for the Baggies before leaving the Hawthorns outfit in 2017 to join Stoke City.

Berahino will hope to continue his goalscoring form and help Zulte Waregem return to winning ways when they face Waasland-Beveren in their next league game on August 22.