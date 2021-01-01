Bentancur tests positive for Covid-19 as Juventus midfield worries grow ahead of Porto last-16 match

The 23-year-old is asymptomatic and has been placed in isolation

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Thursday.

The Uruguayan is not experiencing any symptoms but has entered isolation in accordance with virus protocol, keeping him out this weekend in Serie A against Lazio and next Tuesday in the Champions League last-16 against Porto.

Bentancur's illness comes with the Turin giants already short in the midfield, as Andrea Pirlo's squad is currently without injured Brazilian orchestrator Arthur.

What did Juventus say about Bentancur?

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for Covid 19," wrote the club in a statement on its website.

"The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic.

"The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities for the definition of an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow the training and competition activities of the Team Group."

Which midfielders are available to Pirlo?

Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli are currently available, though McKennie has been dealing with hip pain and Fagioli has barely featured this year.

Bentancur has played in 33 matches across all competitions this year, so he will be sorely missed by his Turin team-mates as they try to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit against Porto next week.

