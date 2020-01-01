Bensebaini scores and assists as Borussia Monchengladbach defeat Eintracht Frankfurt

The Algeria international put up an awe-inspiring display as the Prussians secured an away victory at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday

Ramy Bensebaini accentuated his importance to as he scored and assisted in a game on Saturday.

The 25-year-old helped fire the German top-flight contenders to a 3-1 win at when he set up Marcus Thuram for the second goal and then netted his side’s third in the second half.

Football returned to the European country after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it was Gladbach who emerged victorious thanks to a dominant display against Adi Hutters' team.

The hosts had lost three consecutive league games prior to the break, and in the space of 34 seconds after the kickoff, their poor run continued – as Alassane Plea fired past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after a one-two with Jonas Hofmann.

Gladbach doubled the lead six minutes later as the international clutched the ball across the face of goal for Thuram to slot home.

In the 24th minute, Frankfurt threatened to pull one back however, Filip Kostic’s 24th-minute free-kick was pushed away by Yann Sommer – who also denied Almamy Toure’s weak effort before the interval.

Marcos Rose’s men continued their dominance as they added a third goal in the 73rd minute after beating Trapp from the penalty mark following Evan Ndicka’s poor challenge on Breel Embolo.

Eight minutes later, Andre Silva got a consolation for the Frankfurt-based team, but that could not stimulate a comeback.

Following ’s uninspiring 1-1 home draw against , Gladbach climbed to third position in the German elite division log with 52 points from 26 outings – three points adrift of leaders who have a game less.

They welcome title-hopefuls to Borussia-Park in their next outing as they continue to push for their first league diadem since 1977.

After putting in an impressive shift, Bensebaini was replaced by manager Rose for Oscar Wendt in the 78th minute.

The 2019 winner joined the German outfit from French side on August 14, 2019 on a four-year deal for eight million euros to become the most expensive Algerian defender.

So far, he boasts four goals in 12 league outings in this term.