Benni McCarthy dreams of taking Bafana Bafana to the World Cup

The 42-year-old mentor said he wouldn't say no to his country of birth should he be considered for a future coaching position

Former Bafana Bafana and FC striker Benni McCarthy has reiterated he would jump at the opportunity to coach the national team.

The 42-year-old mentor said coaching any national team is the biggest job because there he would have the chance to guide them to the Fifa World Cup and possibly win continental titles.

McCarthy was one of the local coaches tipped to take over from Stuart Baxter soon after the 2019 finals in , but the South African Football Association (Safa) opted for current coach and former assistant Molefi Ntseki.

"If the Bafana offer came up one day, I would definitely be interested," said McCarthy in an interview with BBC Sport.

"Which coach or manager wouldn't be interested in being the head coach of his country?" he asked.

"The national job is the biggest job for any football coach - your country's fate lies in your hands, you have the chance to guide the team to World Cups, to win the Africa Cup of Nations - it's huge."

Nonetheless, McCarthy said while coaching at international level is his dream, he still wants to arm himself with experience and knowledge by coaching at club level.

He added his main objective right now is to help the younger players grow and become better footballers by working with them on a daily basis.

"I think one day, in the near future, that would be my aim but for now I am more interested in working with players on a day-to-day basis.

"I like to work hands-on with the players every single day. I want to see them grow, improve, challenge themselves and become better footballers," he added.