Benin vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tanzania will be on a revenge mission when they take on Benin in their 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture at Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars’ journey to reach Qatar suffered a blow three days ago after they lost 1-0 defeat against the Squirrels at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and they will need nothing less than a win to restore their hopes of reaching the next stage of the qualifiers.

The win against the Taifa Stars saw Benin move top of Group J with seven points from three matches, while the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat Madagascar 2-0, are second on five points and Tanzania third on four points.

Game Benin vs Tanzania Date Sunday, October 10, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tannzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Benin squad Goalkeepers Saturnin Allagbe (Valenciennes/France), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars/ South Africa) and Batori Douyeme (Loto/ Benin). Defenders Khaled Adenon (Doxa katokopias/Cyprus), Cedric Hountondji (Clermont/France), Moise Adilehou (Nac Breda/ Netherlands), David Kiki (Arda kazdhali/ Bulgaria), Olivier Verdon(Ludogorets/Bulgaria) Youssouf Assogba (Boulogne/ France), Doremus Melvyn Bourou Samadou (Asko de kara/Togo), Yohan Roche (Adanaspor/Turkey). Midfielders Jordan Adeoti (Stade lavallois /France), Rodrigue Kossi (Club africain/Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Dijon/France), Anaane Tidjani (Doxa Katokopias/Chypre), Junior Olaitan (Ayema/Benin), Sessi d’Almeida (Valenciennes/France). Forwards Mickael Pote (Menemenspor/Turkey), Steve Mounie (Brest/France), Jodel Dossou (Clermont/ France), Cebio Soukou (Sandhausen/Germany), Charbel Gomez (Amiens/ France), Roland Beakou (Buffles/Benin), Desire Segbe Azankpo (USL Dunkerque).

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer will have the same squad for the home game and he was impressed with Tanzania’s style of play despite upsetting them in their backyard.

“We expected a difficult match against Tanzania and we had it. The second half was the most difficult one but we managed to score a goal and we are happy with the three points,” Dussuyer told reporters as quoted by Daily News.

“Tanzania is a very good side and I know that the return match will also be difficult like the one we had but we will be playing at home with high spirit to win even though we have limited time to prepare.”

Probable XI for Benin: Adenon, Kossi, Adilehou, Mounie, Adeoti, Assogba, Ahlinvi, Dossou, Hountondji, Soukou, Gomez.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Yanga SC), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC).

Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Yanga), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Yanga), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen is confident the Taifa Stars are still in the race to reach Qatar despite the 1-0 defeat at home.

“There is a strong belief in the team among players that we can do it in Benin basing on the good performance we showcased throughout the match,” Poulsen said as quoted by Daily News after the first game against Benin.

“The first half was quite even with Simon Msuva missing a great chance and in the second half, we had to push them and I think everyone in the stadium had a feeling that we could score but we failed to take our chances.

“At the end, personal skills from their number nine player who scored the goal made the difference of the game. It should be remembered that Benin are ranked 80th on Fifa standings but we managed to pile pressure on them by creating many scoring chances.

“We have just lost one battle but the war is still on. We can get a win in Benin because they were just lucky here. The entire match belonged to Tanzania as such; we need to take our chances there.”

Tanzania will miss the services of Yanga SC defender Bakari Mwamnyeto and Shomari Kapombe of Simba SC, who are out with injuries.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Mwenda, Mwenda, Job, Kibabage, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.