ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat

Assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge of the club as their interim coach on immediate basis...

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have parted ways with their head coach Carles Cuadrat on mutual consent. Assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge as the interim coach of the club with immediate effect.

