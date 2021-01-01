Bengaluru FC boss Naushad Moosa: We were lucky to get away with a draw

Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that his team was extremely lucky to share the spoils against Chennaiyin in the southern derby on Friday.

The Marina Machans were a huge threat in the final third and created s number of chances but failed to find the back of the net. Moosa mentioned that his team did not execute the plans well in the first half but improved in the final 45 minutes as they were able to hold the ball for a long time.

"To tell you the truth, we were lucky. They got a lot of scoring chances but missed. The way we played in the first half that's not the way we wanted to play and during the break, we could speak to the boys and recover in the second half. We started holding the ball for long periods. That's what we wanted to do. But it didn't work in the first half," Moosa said after the game.

Moosa praised goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu but for his performance but maintained that what the team needs is to win games.

"Right now, of course, it's nice to have a clean sheet. But the way things are in the points table it's important for us to get those three points," he said.

"Both the goalkeepers were really good today. Especially, Gurpreet, he had some close saves," he added.

"When you don't have Rahul (Bheke), then Leon (Augustine) who was good in the left flank, it is a problem but then we have to be professional and go and give our best," he said,

"I guess we could have controlled the game in the first half. The way we did against East Bengal. If we had been more calm and composed, we could have created more goal-scoring opportunities and could have got some goals," he added.

Bengaluru held a compact backline to counter the threats possessed by their southern counterparts. Moosa mentioned that it was a tactical decision as Chenniyin midfielder Manuel Lanzarote was moving the ball dangerously.

"Nothing like that. It was just for us to be more compact. The way Lanzarote was moving the ball around we had to be careful," he said.