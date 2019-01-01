Bengaluru FC sign Indian Arrows duo Prabhsukhan Gill and Suresh Wangjam

The Indian Arrows duo will ply their trade with the ISL champions from the next season...

have roped in duo Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill.

18-year old has Suresh has been an anchor in midfield for Indian Arrows alongside Amarjit Singh and has made nine appearances in 2018-19. Goalkeeper Gill, also 18, has made 18 appearances for Indian Arrows in I-League and has kept five clean sheets.



After two seasons with the Indian Arrows, Suresh will now take the next big step in his career as he will be playing with a professional outfit in the (ISL). In the previous season, he appeared in 11 matches and racked up over 1000 minutes in I-League.

Gill's performance against in the ongoing Super Cup was noteworthy as he made four brilliant saves to deny the opposition from scoring.



He made his debut in I-League against in the previous season. With every passing match, his performance and confidence improved and in the recently concluded I-League campaign he hardly ever put a foot wrong.



Bengaluru FC are the current ISL champions and had recently handed a contract extension to their Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat.

