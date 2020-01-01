Carles Cuadrat rues poor finishing, yet defends Udanta Singh

The Spanish boss also suggested that the team missed suspended Sunil Chhetri and Juanan...

gave up their lead to succumb to a disappointing defeat at the hands of their rivals away from home on Saturday.

The defeat meant that the Blues now will not be able to finish among the top two teams as they are four points behind with only one game to go.

With ’s win over FC on Wednesday, Bengaluru had already booked their berth in the play-offs so when coach Carles Cuadrat was asked if complacency hampered the performance of the team, the Spaniard said, “Of course not. My guys always give 100 per cent. It was my decision to conserve energy with a 5-4-1 system and try to not give space to (Bartholomew) Ogbeche and Messi (Bouli) and counter-attack. It was perfect for 0-1. We were not clinical in front of goal and we have been suffering from that all season.”

Star winger Udanta Singh had a disappointing outing in Kochi as the player missed two easy chances. He was even substituted within the first five minutes of the second half.

Cuadrat, though, backed Udanta and suggested that even though the player is working hard, he is not able to contribute in the attack like last season.

“He is a very good player. He is a part of the national team. This season he has been working well in defence and helping a lot. Unfortunately, he has not been scoring goals and making assists like he was last season. We support him, we have to try and help him. Football is full of details that change the dynamics.”

The Spanish coach had no qualms in accepting that they missed Sunil Chhetri and Juanan as both players were serving a one-match suspension for accumulating four yellow cards. It must be noted that the Bengaluru FC captain picked up a controversial yellow card for arguing with the officials for which he was ruled out for this game.

“We don't have a lot of games to play in this country, not like other leagues where you have a lot of games. We had some rotations. We were missing Sunil (Chhetri) and Juanan due to yellow card. I think the team is competing very well, it is clear that for us, it is important to progress in both competitions," signed off Cuadrat.