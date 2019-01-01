Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat signs new two-year contract

The Bengaluru FC boss is here to stay for atleast two more seasons...

head coach Carles Cuadrat has decided to extend his stay at the club and has penned a new deal that runs till 2021.

The Spaniard took over the reins from Albert Roca and led the Blues to their first title in the 2018-19 season in his first year as head coach.

"I am delighted to continue my stay at a club that functions like a closely-knit family. I have spent three years at Bengaluru FC and the fact that I’m willing to add two more is a testament of how happy I am at the club and in the city.

"We achieved success last season and I would like to build on it. Importantly, we will be competing in Asia again and that’s a challenge we are all relishing. All footballing reasons aside, the love and support the fans have shown me definitely had a part to play in my decision of signing on a new deal,” said Cuadrat.

Cuadrat, who arrived at the club as Roca’s assistant in 2016, helped the team boast an unbeaten record at home throughout the 2018-19 season.

Speaking on the deal, club CEO Parth Jindal said, “After winning the Indian last season and getting the team to perform the way it did, Carles attracted attention from a host of clubs in the country and even the continent, who wanted to secure his services. However, the fact that he has chosen to stay with Bengaluru FC is a fantastic testament to his belief in the project of this club and country, which is to put Indian football on the world map. He’s turned down lucrative deals to stay with us, and that is a very encouraging sign.

Given his La Masia background, he has been the perfect mentor for the young Indian players and that is an important aspect for us at Bengaluru FC. I am certain we will enjoy more success with Carles at the helm.”