Bengali-Fode Koita: Kasimpasa striker joins Trabzonspor

After six seasons with the Apaches, the Guinea international has teamed up with the Black Sea Storm on Monday evening

Bengali-Fode Koita has left Kasimpasa for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The Guinea international had been a crucial member of the Apaches following his move from Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after years at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Koita featured in 13 league games for Kasimpasa - scoring four goals - as Senol Can's men finished in the 14th position after amassing 46 points from 40 matches.

Shortly after the signing ceremony, the former France youth international expressed his delight in moving to the Medical Park Stadium, thanking Kasimpasa for all they have done.

“I want to thank everyone who made sure I was here and welcomed us here in the best possible way,” Koita told the club website.

“It's been a tough season and we've been through a lot to get to this point. I'm so happy to be here right now.

“I'm going to concentrate a lot and do my best to achieve our goals. For the sake of my years in Kasimpasa, I thank them very much.

“We are here today as a family and I would like to thank everyone here."

In his reaction, club president Ahmet Agaoglu is glad the Black Sea Storm are now able to land the striker they were unable to sign last term due to financial impediments.

"Koita was actually a player who was on our agenda at half-time last season. We wanted to make this transfer at half-time, but it wasn't because of the financial circumstances, it was meant to be [on Monday],” said Agaoglu.

“There is a weight to playing for Trabzonspor, it is not easy to carry Trabzonspor jersey. It's not a burden that every athlete, or rather every athlete, can handle.

“The community is big; the expectation is great. Trabzonspor community is a community that has never tolerated failure, wants success and championship not today but yesterday, where the word patience does not mean much.

“Naturally, we differ from other communities, and that's one of the many features of me. I'm pretty sure Koita will manage this process successfully.

“I would also like to thank Kasimapasa, which has made him known in our league and prepared him for our league.

“I again welcome him on behalf of our board of directors, our community and our fans."

With this move, Koita becomes the second Guinean to represent the Trabzon-based outfit after Ibrahim Yattara. Yattara played for the club from 2003 to 2011.