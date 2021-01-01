Belhanda: Galatasaray coach Terim, Onyekuru, Feghouli react to abrupt termination of Morocco midfielder's deal

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old was pushed out of the Turk Telekom Stadium because of his statements against the club management

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim and players including Henry Onyekuru, Sofiane Feghouli have reacted to the club’s sudden termination of Younes Belhanda’s contract this week.

Belhanda was dismissed by the Turkish Super Lig giants on Wednesday after his statement was targeted at the club management following their 2-2 draw with Sivasspor on Sunday.

“It's not easy to come back on a ground like this. We are Galatasaray. Under normal circumstances, Galatasaray managers have to find a solution here... They know we play football here. They shouldn't look at what's written on Instagram on Twitter or in the press. They have to take care of the stadium. They have to find a solution," the Moroccan said on beIN Sport via Goal.

The 31-year-old who joined Galatasaray from Dynamo Kyiv in 2017, has two months left on his contract and was close to leaving the Turk Telekom Stadium as a free agent at the end of the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s league match against Kayserispor, Terim and the players broke their silence and reacted to the sudden exit of their teammates.

The Turkish manager claimed he was unaware of the ‘administrative decision’ while Nigeria’s Onyekuru and Morocco’s Feghouli sent their farewell to ‘a brother’.

“After all, it is an administrative decision. It was learned that my neck is thinner than a hair,” Terim was quoted as saying by Sporx.

“We could easily manage an athlete with two months left. "We needed him technically."

“I could also punish Belhanda. It is already known by everyone that I made radical decisions without thinking about the future or calculating the match when necessary. We all have two months left over here. Management, mine and Belhanda. It was noted that the process could have progressed differently.”

Article continues below

After playing two matches without a win, Galatasaray are second in the Super Lig table with 58 points from 28 games - two points behind leaders Besiktas who have a game in hand.

"Brother Younes Belhanda was always a pleasure to be on the field with you, I wish you insha'Allah much success of happiness for you and your little family," Feghouli wrote on Instagram.